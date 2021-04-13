Popcorn and Mayo Salad?

There’s a recipe on the Food Network’s website that’s going viral right now . . . for a salad that uses POPCORN and MAYO. And vegetables.
To make “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad,” you pop some popcorn, then sprinkle it with white cheddar flavoring. Then you whip up a bowl of mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, and Dijon . . . and add snap peas, carrots, celery, and popcorn to the mix.
The Food Network host who created this salad is Molly Yeh, and she says it’s a, quote, “riff on an iconic Midwestern dish . . . it’s so Midwestern, so quirky, and so delicious.”