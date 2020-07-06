Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ on track to debut at No. 1
Tracy AwinoThe late rapper Pop Smoke is projected to land his first No. 1 album on next week’s Billboard 200 chart, for his posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
On Friday, Pop’s estate released his debut album accompanied by a music video for “Got It On Me,” a remake of 50‘s 2003 song “Many Men.” The black and white video captures footage from Pop’s previous shows, performances, and studio sessions, still echoing his fun “Welcome to the Party” demeanor.
According to the rumor mill, his posthumous debut album is anticipated to gain a total of 175,000 to 195,000 equivalent album units, including 200 million units in audio streams, which could surpass Meet The Woo 2’s No. 7 debut and 36,000 units and Meet The Woo’s central peak at No. 105.
The 19-track album boasts features from Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Tyga, Karol G, King Combs, and 50 Cent, who executive produced the album.
Pop Smoke’s success and death were both sudden, though he began rapping in late 2018. The Brooklyn rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a still-unsolved Los Angeles home invasion in February.
