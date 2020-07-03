Pop Smoke drops his posthumous LP ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’
Tracy Awino
Today, Pop Smoke‘s estate shares his posthumous LP, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
The album captures Smoke’s own signature New York grittiness, featuring tracks with Future, Tyga, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Quavo, Swae Lee, Roddy Ricch, Karol G and more, and executive produced by 50 Cent.
A remake of “Many Men” from 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ debut album will also be featured on the album, according to Steven Victor—head of the Victor Victor label imprint that worked with Pop Smoke.
Pop’s previous single, “Make it Rain,” featuring rapper Rowdy Rebel, is also on the album, which also features production from 808Melo, Wondagurl, and West coast’s DJ Mustard.
The rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was fatally shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February. His final release before his death was his Meet the Woo Vol. 2 mixtape, featuring the Quavo-assisted “Shake the Room,” and his banger “Dior.”
The 20-year-old rapper was a leading figure in the Brooklyn drill music scene, following his breakthrough single, “Welcome to the Party,” from his debut Meet the Woo mixtape.
By Rachel George
