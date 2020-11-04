      Weather Alert

Polo G turns a basketball court into a stage for his 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:00pm

2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty ImagesFor its latest installment of the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, NPR traveled to Los Angeles for a Lakers-themed performance from rapper Polo G

As a nod to his deep love for basketball, the Chicago native and his live band performed on an outdoor basketball court in various Lakers jerseys, with Polo G repping the legendary Magic Johnson‘s #32. 

Polo opened the nearly 10-minute performance with his platinum single, “Flex,” from his sophomore album, The Goat, which debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Hot 200 albums chart.

The rapper, born Taurus Bartlett, also performed his COVID-19-inspired single “Epidemic” and bared his heart and soul on “Wishing for a Hero,” a track that samples Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s 1986 chart-topper, “The Way It Is.”

After The Goat’s release in May, Polo G secured a slot on XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class list of emerging and lyrically challenging young talent.  

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)



By Rachel George
