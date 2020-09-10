Poll: Half Of Chicago Households Report Having Serious Financial Woes During Pandemic
Half of Chicago’s households say they’re experiencing serious financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new poll also reports that more than half of Black and Latino families say they were hit especially hard. During the pandemic, several Chicagoans faced job or wage losses, which has made it difficult to survive. The poll indicates that one in three families in the city say they have used up all or most of their savings. The study was conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.