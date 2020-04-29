Poll Finds Most Americans Will Avoid Live Sports, Concerts
A new poll suggests most Americans will be skipping concerts and live sporting events, even after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.
According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday, 55 percent of people say concerts and movie theaters shouldn’t open up until a vaccine is ready. About 40 percent said they’d be willing to go out without a vaccine.
The numbers were even smaller for live sporting events – only 17 percent said they’d be willing to attend one without a vaccine, while nearly 60 percent supported games being played without a live crowd. Here’s the complete story from LoudWire.