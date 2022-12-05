98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Police Say Buffalo Grove Man Murdered Family Then Killed Himself

December 5, 2022 3:30PM CST
More information is being released about the family of five that were found dead last week in their northwest suburban Buffalo Grove. Police say Andrei Kisliak killed his wife, mother, and two children last Wednesday before taking his own life. All five victims suffered fatal sharp-force injuries. The tragedy took place while the Kisliaks were involved in a contentious divorce. An online fundraiser created by a neighbor has generated more than 60-thousand dollars to cover the costs of the funerals of Vera Kisliak and her two young daughters.

