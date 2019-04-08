Police Respond To Report Of Man With Rifle Entering Batavia High School
By Roy Gregory
Apr 8, 2019 @ 7:26 AM
Batavia Police are asking residents to stay away from Batavia High School this morning. Around 6:15am police responded to a report of an unknown man with a rifle entering the school.

Batavia Public School District 101 tweeted just after 7 a.m. that no one was allowed in the building due to police activity and that all buses were not operating to Batavia High School.

“If your child has been picked up by a bus, they will be returned home,” the district said, adding that all other schools in the district would be in session with bus service. Batavia High School is located at 1201 Main Street in Batavia.

