Police: Man Dies After Dog Attack in Joliet
A man is dead after he was attacked by a pit bull terrier in Joliet on Thursday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Arthur Avenue and Woodruff Road. The investigation has shown that two occupants in the home were involved in a loud argument. The dog, a five-year-old pit bull terrier named Kaedo, became agitated by the argument. The victim attempted to intervene to calm the dog at which time the dog began repeatedly attacking the victim. The 46-year-old victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where he died from his injuries. Joliet Animal Control took custody of the dog. This incident is still under investigation.