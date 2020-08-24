Police Investigating Possible Connection Between West Suburban Break-Ins
Police are investigating whether two violent home invasions in the western suburbs are connected. The first break-in happened yesterday morning in the 1700-block of East Evergreen in Wheaton. Police said two men confronted a resident at a home, before one of them entered and attacked someone inside. Another resident intervened in the attack, and the suspects drove off. A similar incident was reported in nearby Lombard less than an hour later. Suspects went into a home in the 400-block of South Highland, threatening a young woman inside. Another member of the household attacked one of the suspects, who had a gun. The gun went off, hitting the resident as the suspects ran away. The shooting victim is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.