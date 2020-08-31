#PlotTwist: Niecy Nash reveals her marriage to musician Jessica Betts in new wedding photo
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNTNiecy Nash is officially off the market. In a new Instagram post on Monday, the Claws actress revealed she is now married to musician Jessica Betts.
“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Nash wrote, sharing her birth name, before adding, “@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins.”
In the stunning wedding photo, Nash and Betts appear to have just tied the knot. Prior to Niecy’s post, the two were not publicly known as a couple.
However, in one of Nash’s Instagram Stories, the comedian-actress seemingly jokes about her decision to officially come out on social media, adding the caption, “#PlotTwist” to a photo of her cuddling with her partner outside.
Although it is unknown when the two officially began dating, Betts previously worked with Nash on an episode of Claws in 2018. At the time, Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on her Instagram.
“#BTS One of my favs @jessicabettsmusic this was my [character’s] wedding song,” Nash wrote, referring to her Claws‘ character Desna Simms. “It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it!”
Nash’s nuptials to Betts marks her third marriage. She was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007, and then married Jay Tucker in 2011. The actress filed for divorce from Tucker in December 2019, two months after announcing they had called it quits.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.