Please don’t come to Maui……

Hawaii Mayor is Asking Airlines to ‘Pause’ Flights to the Islands It appears as if Hawaii is overrun with tourists. Maui county mayor Michael Victorino has asked airlines to slow down on letting tourists in. He said in a statement, “I have been talking with different airlines, and … we’re asking for just a pause if you want to use that term. We don’t have the authority to say stop, but we’re asking the powers to be to help us.” In the last few days (July 1 to July 5), over 170,000 people traveled to the state. And the airports are overrun with visitors. H