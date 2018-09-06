Play Tennis, Add 10 Years to Your Life!
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 6, 2018 @ 7:34 AM
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

According to a new epidemiological study of Danish men and women, playing tennis, badminton or soccer might add years to your life. The new study, which was published this week in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found that adults who reported frequently participating in tennis or other racket and team sports lived longer than people who were sedentary. But they also lived longer than people who took part in solitary activities such as jogging, swimming and cycling. According to the study:
– Cycling added an average of 3.7 years to riders’ lives, compared to sedentary people
– Running added an extra 3.2 years of life.
– Soccer added almost 5 years to players’ lives.
– Badminton was linked to an extra 6.2 years.
– Tennis was linked to 9.7 added years of life.

Here's more from Health News

