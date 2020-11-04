      Weather Alert

“Play-Doh for Grown Ups” – It’s Already in Stores… But It Smells Different.

Nov 4, 2020 @ 10:00am

Play-Doh just announced a brand new product line . . . “Play-Doh for Grown Ups.”  It has scents like “overpriced latte” and “lord of the lawn” . . . and a six-pack of the adult flavors is on sale for $12.

 

One of the toys from your childhood just grew up and it’s here to give you a temporary break from reality.

Play-Doh just announced a brand new product line . . . “Play-Doh for Grown Ups.”

It’s just like regular Play-Doh, but it comes in “adult” scents called “overpriced latte” . . . “mom jeans” . . . “dad sneakers” . . . “spa day” . . . “lord of the lawn” . . . and “grill king.”

The people at Hasbro say these aromas are meant to be things that make adults happy.

If you’re interested, the Play-Doh is already on sale, and the six-pack of scents is just $12 . . . but it’s starting to sell out, so buy yours fast.  (Huffington Post)  (Here’s a picture.)

 

