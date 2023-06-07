PLATE DEBATE: Is It Safe to Store Butter Outside of the Fridge?

Debate about Whether It’s Safe to Store Butter on the Counter Resurfaces

There are plenty of food debates which divide us. But one of the biggest is whether it’s safe to store butter, unrefrigerated, on the counter.

Author and self-proclaimed “butter evangelist,” Joelle Mertzel, has done lab tests which found that butter stored on the counter with the temperature peaking at 77 degrees F did not yield any signs of spoilage.

The FDA advises that butter can be stored on the counter, for up to two days, before consumers should put it in the fridge.

If you do store butter on the counter, it’s recommended to store it in a butter bell or a non-transparent, covered dish.