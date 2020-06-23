Plant-Based Breakfast Coming To Starbucks
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.
If you want to meet up at Starbucks for your caffeine fix, there’s a new way to “meat” – It’s a breakfast sandwich you may want to try.
The coffee giant announces it will now serve the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which is a plant-based sausage patty, with a cage-free fried egg and cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread.
Plant-based food and drink sales topped 5-billion dollars last year. They are expected to grow even more this year, according to the Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association.
Dunkin already serves the Beyond Breakfast Sandwich, which uses a patty from Beyond Meat brand. Several Chicagoland locations quickly sold out, when it was first offered, in August of 2019.
Plant-based protein is derived solely from plants, rather than animals. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage is made of peas, mung beans, rice and sunflower, for protein and coconut oil, for juiciness. But is it vegan? While the standard sandwich is not, as it includes egg and cheese, just the patty, on an English Muffin, is a vegan-friendly option.