Plane Lands on I-355 at 159th Street in Lockport
A small had to make an emergency landing on the southbound lanes of I-355 at 159th Street in Lockport on Thursday afternoon, sending four people to the hospital. Illinois State Police have stated that the plane was forced to make the landing on the interstate due to a stalled engine. Reports stated that the plane had taken off from Lewis University airport shortly after 11:00a.m. WJOL has been told that four occupants of the plane were transferred to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.