Plainfield Township Supervisor Resigns Three Weeks Before Election

Mar 18, 2021 @ 3:44pm

A Plainfield Township Supervisor, facing federal charges, resigned from his seat earlier this week and announced he is ending his reelection bid. Tony Fremarek resigned from the Plainfield Township Board on Wednesday. He’s accused of allegedly embezzling between $1.3 to $1.4 million from a former employer. He had served on the Plainfield Township board since 2009.

Fremarek was running for reelection in the April 6th municipal before announcing his withdrawal from the race.

