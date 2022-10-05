Plainfield School District, Police and Fire departments work together on Community Homecoming Safety Plans

The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades. We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful Homecoming Parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade. We urge all community members that plan to participate and attend to have age-appropriate discussions at home related to personal safety in large crowds.

As with every Homecoming Parade, the event will cause traffic congestion and delays in and around Downtown Plainfield and Plainfield High School – Central Campus (PHSCC). Traffic lanes on Route 59 or Route 126 will not be closed. Still, motorists should be advised that traffic congestion and delays are expected. All roads are expected to reopen by 11:30 a.m. Unless participating in or viewing the parade, motorists are asked to avoid the downtown area on Saturday morning.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 8:

Police will begin closing James Street between Commercial Street and Fort Beggs Drive. PHSCC and Fort Beggs Drive will be restricted to parade entries only.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the Police Department will close the following roadways: James Street from Lockport Street to Fort Beggs Drive. Ottawa Street (east of the DuPage River) from James Street to Illinois Street. Fox River Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street. Des Plaines Street from the alley north of Lockport Street to Commercial Street. Illinois Street from Lockport Street to Commercial Street. Commercial Street from Illinois Street to James Street. Fort Beggs Drive from James Street to Pratt Lane.



Parade staging and lineup has been designated at the following locations:

Band Drop-off (Buses) Plainfield Central High School, northeast lot. Enter from eastbound Fort Beggs Drive via River Road.



All Youth Sports Clubs Staging will be on James Street. Participants should plan to meet at a designated location and walk to their assigned spot on James Street. A limited number of pedestrians can be dropped off in front of PHSCC via Fort Beggs Drive. All traffic MUST come from River Road northbound to eastbound Fort Beggs Drive.



Homecoming Court, Escort Vehicles, Designated VIPs Staging in the parking lot north of the football field



All other parade entries Access James Street via northbound River Road. You will receive your assignment at the corner of Fort Beggs Drive and James Street.



The Parade will step off from Plainfield Central High School at 9:00 a.m. and follow a new route. It will travel north on James Street to Commercial Street; east on Commercial Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Ottawa Street; west on Ottawa Street to Fox River Street; north on Fox River Street to Chicago Street; east on Chicago Street to Illinois Street; north on Illinois Street to Lockport Street; west on Lockport Street to James Street; and south on James Street, ending at James Street and Commercial Street.

At the conclusion of the parade, band/bus pickup will be in the northeast parking lot of PHSCC. Parade float entries can either exit the area via southbound River Road or eastbound Fort Beggs Drive, or end in the south Fort Beggs High School parking lot. All walkers from the parade should be picked up at Greg Bott Park (formerly Renwick Community Park).

A limited amount of Handicapped Parking will be available in the Illinois Street Municipal Parking Lot, the Des Plaines Street municipal parking lot, and on the west side of Des Plaines Street between Route 126 and Oak Street.

No parking will be permitted along the parade route beginning at 1:00 am on October 8 until the conclusion of the parade.

WJOL will broadcasting the game on Saturday at 1 p.m. between Plainfield South and Plainfield Central.