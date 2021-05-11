      Weather Alert

Plainfield Park District Skate Contest Returns May 29 to Bott Park

May 11, 2021 @ 11:41am

The Plainfield Park District will host a skateboard contest on May 29 at Gregory B. Bott Park, 24550 W. Renwick Rd.

Jeric’s Skate Contest offers skateboard riders a chance to showcase their best kickflips, grinds, ollies, and other maneuvers for judges and spectators. The park’s course includes quarter pipes, grind rails, and mini ramps.

The event runs from 12-4pm and each skater will perform a 1-minute qualifier run with the top scorers then moving on for a second, deciding round.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged with same-day registration starting at 11am.

The event is open to ages 8 and up.

