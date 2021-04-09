Plainfield Mayor Elect Hopes Parking Adjustments To Downtown Will Improve
Newly elected Mayor of Plainfield John Argoudelis will be sworn into office on May 3rd. Mayor-elect Argoudelis tells WJOL that his message resonated with people and they were ready for change. He says his message was about honesty and being open minded. He says while he’ll take time to evaluate how Plainfield does things, he did say one of his priorities is downtown parking. Argoudelis says, “not enough has been done to make it more accessible to support local businesses.”
Mayor-elect Argoudelis wants to change the culture at the Village. He hopes Village of Plainfield staff can express their viewpoints and be open to change. He believes it will make for a happier staff at the Village.