Plainfield Issues Water Boil Order Through Monday

The Village of Plainfield has announced that the E. Coli bacteria has been found in the villages water supply. These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. Plainfield has now placed a boil order for the village. Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for 3-5 minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The boil order is in effect until at least Monday but may extend beyond that. Plainfield District 202 have said that they are monitoring the situation and that classes for Monday maybe canceled. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.