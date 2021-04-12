Plainfield has A New Brewery/Arcade!
Remember spending all that time arcade playing when you were younger? Well now you can go back to that time with an adult tilt!
It’s called Khaos Brewcade and Kitchen and it just opened up on Route 59 in northern Plainfield.
It combines forty classic and new arcade games, pinball machines, and sports games with house-made brews and what appears to be a great menu of food items. There are only a couple house beers available, but that will build as time progresses! In the mean time, there are plenty of guest beers on tap ready and waiting to be enjoyed while you FiNiSh HiM! (I assume Mortal Kombat is there…not really sure yet!).
Their first day open was March 28th in the space that used to occupy Nevins Brewing Company before it was taken over by Chop’d (who also runs Craft’d on Rt. 30 in Plainfield). They decided to flip a portion of the new building in the arcade while keeping the brewery and Chop’d intact. Enjoy supporting local!