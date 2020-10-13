Plainfield Fire Protection Remembers Fire Prevention Week
The Plainfield Fire Protection District had to cancel this year’s annual Fire Prevention Week open house that was to be held on October 10th however fire safety is still a priority. The National Fire Protection Association theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in the home. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it’s cool. Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop. Loose clothing can hang down onto stove burners and catch fire. Wear short, close-fitting, or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking. Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Does your home have working smoke alarms? Smoke alarms detect and alert people to a fire in the early stages. Smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death in a fire. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Be sure that smoke alarms are in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
Home fire escape planning should include the following: draw a map of each level of your home, showing all doors and windows. Go to each room and identify two ways out. Make sure someone will help children, older adults, and people with disabilities wake up and get out. Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them. Establish a meeting place outside and away from the home where everyone can meet after exiting. Have properly installed and maintained smoke alarms. Have a household fire drill by pushing the smoke alarm button to start the drill. Practice what to do in case there is smoke: Get low and go. Get out fast. Practice using different ways out and closing doors behind you as you leave. Never going back for people, pets, or things. Go to your outdoor meeting place and call 9-1-1 from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone.