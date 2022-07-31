      Weather Alert

Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder 1919 into Service

Jul 31, 2022 @ 10:26am

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is pleased to announce the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues
for example vehicle extrication tools. The tower ladder will also be advanced life support equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients.

