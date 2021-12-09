      Weather Alert

Plainfield East Placed on Soft Lockdown After Social Media Post

Dec 9, 2021 @ 3:11pm

A social media threat caused a soft lockdown at Plainfield East High School on Thursday morning. Just before 9:00am the Plainfield Police Department was notified of a social media post with a rumored threat to an “East High School.” An investigation by Plainfield Police found that there was no reason to believe that the post was directed at Plainfield East. The school was placed in a soft lockdown as soon as staff learned of the threat. Students had to hold in place for approximately 15 minutes before the school was given the all clear.

