Plainfield District 202 Offering Meals For Students
Plainfield District 202 schools will remain closed through April 6th to encompass the district’s previously scheduled Spring Break from March 30th – April 3rd. Best case scenario, schools will re-open on April 6th. Meals will be provided to students who are on free and reduced lunch or need assistance. Superintendent Dr. Lane Abrell tells WJOL that four high schools will be serving meals.
Call Rick Engstrom at 815 577-4046 for more details. Meals began today. E-learning for high school kids shouldn’t be a problem but e-learning for the younger kids. There is a list of learning opportunities on the website, but parents are a big part of the equation.
For more information go to psd202.org.