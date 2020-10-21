      Weather Alert

Plainfield Central High School To Host Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site

Oct 21, 2020 @ 2:46pm

The Illinois Department of Health will be bringing a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 center at Plainfield Central High School this Sunday at the North Parking Lot. Testing hours will be from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, but anyone in line to be tested at 4:00 PM will get tested. Anyone who shows up for a test will get a test, whether you have symptoms or not. There is no cost for testing, but if you have insurance, you are asked to bring your insurance card to the test. Results of the test will be delivered by phone in 4-7 days.

