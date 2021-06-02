Plainfield Barbershop Turns 140!

“This barbershop is 140-years-old, pretty much in the same spot in Plainfield, Illinois,” said owner Don Kinley. “And I’m the fourth generation to own it.”
At 84-years-old, Kinley is still sweeping the floors and cutting a few heads at the Lincoln Way Barber Shop in Plainfield, following in the steps of his uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather who first bought the shop in 1881.
“It’s probably maybe one of the oldest businesses, family owned, in the state of Illinois,” Kinley said.
To celebrate its 140th anniversary, this week the barbershop is offering haircuts at just $1.40.
On Sunday, there will be a community celebration including former workers, family members, and of course a barbershop quartet.
“I loved what I did. It wasn’t work or anything,” said Kinley. “And still made a few bucks. Never dreaded a day going to work.”
When Don Kinley finally cuts his last head of hair, he plans to leave the business to his children and grandchildren
The Lincoln Way Barber Shop is located at 24045 Lockport St. in Plainfield, IL.