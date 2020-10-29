      Weather Alert

Plainfield Academy Hosts Food Drive Next Week

Oct 29, 2020 @ 10:15am

Plainfield Academy will host a food drive to benefit the Bags of Hope backpack food program from November 2nd to November 10th.

Donations can be made at the school between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days. Please leave your donations in the boxes outside of Doors A, C and H.

Bags of Hope provides backpacks of healthy food to hundreds of District 202 students each week. The demand for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed.

The types of food needed include, canned tuna, chicken and salmon. Plus mac and cheese, oatmeal, ramen noodles, granola bars, tomato sauce, pasta and peanut butter. No glass jars please.

More information and to see a complete lists of food needed, go to the front page of the district website.

 

