PJ Morton returns to NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage
TWENTYSHOTS/Virginia LeonR&B singer and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton returned to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage Wednesday.
“What’s up Tiny Desk. Its good to be back with you,” he said before playing the piano. “We gon’ do it a little bit different and bring some gospel to Tiny Desk today from my album, Gospel According to PJ.”
In 2018, Morton packed a 10-piece orchestra into NPR’s Tiny Desk office in Washington, D.C. for a Gumbo performance that has earned over 1.4 million YouTube views.
This time, Morton was joined by a scaled-down band with three vocalists, a drummer and horn players, as well as gospel singers Darrel “Musiqcity” Walls, Zacardi Cortez and J Moss, who virtually appeared through a tiny TV.
Morton performed his reggae-infused single “So In Love,” plus “Repay You” and his latest Billboard #1 hit, “All in His Plan.”
Gospel According to PJ debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart after its September release and earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Album. Morton’s first-ever full-length gospel album pays homage to his gospel background, courtesy of his pastor father, Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr.
Two weeks ago, Morton released the deluxe edition of his holiday album, Christmas with PJ Morton.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.