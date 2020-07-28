PJ Morton announces upcoming duet with Ledisi: “When NOLA links up!”
Courtesy of PJ MortonPJ Morton joins soul singer Ledisi for a duet of “Anything for You,” arriving Friday.
On Monday, the Grammy-winning artist announced an upcoming duet with another fellow New Orleans native to maximize Ledisi’s Billboard hit, which peaked at #11 on the Adult R&B Songs chart.
“I’m honored that Ledisi let me hop on her hit “Anything for You,” PJ captioned the song’s cover art on Instagram. “When NOLA links up!”
Released in April, “Anything for You” serves as the lead single from Ledisi’s upcoming Wild Card album, expected next month. With the song’s release, Ledisi shared an intimate, in-studio performance of her song surrounded by vintage guitars.
Fans are excited to see the two go back and forth on a track that sparks images of romantic dates or weddings, with Ledisi crooning lyrics like “I will love you past forever.”
In other news, Ledisi was a featured guest on PJ Morton’s Black trivia game with Essence, prior to the June launch of his Black entertainment show The Culture, which airs Wednesdayson YouTube. This week’s guests include the cast of OWN Network’sQueen Sugar.
By Rachel George
