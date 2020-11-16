PJ Morton announces the deluxe edition of his holiday album, Christmas with PJ

Virginia LeonPJ Morton wants to put fans in the holiday spirit early with his deluxe edition of his funky soul album, Christmas with PJ.
On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician announced the deluxe edition of his 2018 album of the same title.
“If you don’t listen to Christmas music until after thanksgiving cover your ears,” Morton wrote on Instagram, sharing an animated visual of the album’s announcement.
For the classic track “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Morton called on the Quincy Jones-managed singer/songwriter Shelèa, who made her acting debut as Dorinda Clark in Lifetime’s upcoming biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.
“His music has been such a comfort to me during these crazy times; so you can imagine how happy I am to finally collaborate with him,” Shelèa wrote of PJ on her Instagram account. “Y’all go head and put your tree up to this one!”
Christmas with PJ follows Morton’s urgent and poignant single “Ashamed,” featuring Houston rapper and artist Tobe Nwigwe.
PJ Morton also has another reason to celebrate, after earning three nominations for the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, and the Soul Train Certified Award.
Christmas with PJ arrives Friday, Nov. 20th.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.