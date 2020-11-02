PJ Morton and Tobe Nwigwe speak out about racism on their new single, “Ashamed”
Courtesy of PJ MortonGrammy-winning R&B singer and pianist PJ Morton collaborates with “Try Jesus” rapper Tobe Nwigwefor a new song called “Ashamed.”
The pair tackle the crucial issue of racism in America with hopes to reinvigorate calls of justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and so many other lives we’ve lost this year.
“You should be ashamed/ that nothing’s really changed/ And it’s out ignorance / That won’t give me a chance / Because of the color of my skin / You won’t listen,” sings Morton.
After Morton’s performance on the piano, Nwigwe makes an appearance for his verse, accompanied by his wife, Fat, and their two children, singing, “It’s so hard to believe/ That you cannot see / Your people getting slain / And you keep playing games / So you should be ashamed.”
“Ashamed” was originally titled “You Should Be Ashamed” and was featured on the EMPIRE label’s compilation album Voices for Change, Vol. 1, created in the name of social justice.
Along with the new rendition of “Ashamed,” Morton also released a music video directed by Nwigwe and Nate The Director, which was shot and edited by Justin Stewart.
“Ashamed” follows Tobe Nwigwe’s recent performance at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he wore a shirt bearing the faces of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
By Rachel George
