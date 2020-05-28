PJ Harvey reissuing entire catalog on vinyl
Credit: Maria MochnaczPJ Harvey is taking a trip back through her archives.
Over the next year, the U.K. rocker will be reissuing all of the albums in her back catalog on vinyl. The project will begin with Harvey’s 1992 debut album, Dry, which had been out of print on wax for the last 20 years. You’ll be able to pick it up July 24.
Along with the reissue, the 11-track Dry — Demos collection will be available for the first time as a standalone digital and vinyl release on July 24. You can download the demo for the single “Sheela-Na-Gig” now via digital outlets.
Stay tuned for release dates for the rest of Harvey’s vinyl reissues.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.