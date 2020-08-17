Pizza Shops Deliver Increased Cost Due to Huge Pepperoni Shortage
How could 2020 possibly get worse? People, we’re staring down an ever-growing hole: a pepperoni shortage.
As pizza sales boom, during pandemic quarantine, demand for pepperoni has nearly doubled. That causes supply issues and rising prices, for pizza shops. And that cost will get delivered, fast, to you and me.
While pepperoni supplies haven’t been an issue, so far, for the larger chains, smaller ‘mom-and-pop‘ pizza shops are feeling the hurt, with pepperoni costs up roughly 150-percent.