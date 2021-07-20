Pizza Is a Nutritious Breakfast Experts Say

It turns out college kids are onto something with that ubiquitous breakfast of cold pizza from the night before. Not only is a slice of cold pizza surprisingly tasty, but it’s also quite often a healthier breakfast option than a bowl of cereal, according to Health. That’s because while not as healthy as, say, a breakfast comprised of oatmeal, blueberries, and almonds, pizza does at least have some nutritional value, like protein, whereas sugary cereals are all but devoid of nutrition. “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” nutritionist Chelsey Amer told The Daily Meal. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning. Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”
MORE