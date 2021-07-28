      Weather Alert

Pizza Hut Is Selling Its Classic Red Cups From the ’90s!

Jul 28, 2021 @ 5:57pm
Getty Images

Remember those red plastic cups Pizza Hut used to have?  Well, they must have realized we’ll open our wallets for nostalgia . . . because they just started selling them in four-packs.

 

 

They hit PizzaHutShop.com yesterday for $10 and immediately sold out.  But you can sign up for email alerts to find out when they have more.  Some people might not get their full nostalgia fix though.  Because depending on your age and where you lived, they might not be the cups you’re thinking of.

 

 

They had two versions:  One with textured ridges on the outside, and one that was more flat.  They’re selling the flatter version.

 

 

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Recognize a Truly Hard Worker
Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On