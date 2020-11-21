      Weather Alert

Pizza Hut Is Selling A Weighted Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Pizza

Nov 21, 2020 @ 7:36am

Weighted blankets are THE COZIEST and shouldn’t they look fun too?  Pizza Hut agreed and is serving up the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket that looks like a pepperoni pizza. And comes, of course, in a pizza delivery box.

They teamed up with Gravity Blanket to make this happen and it weighs 15 pounds.  It’s 72″ in diameter and features a premium micro-fleece duvet cover that promises to feel “luxurious,” according to the press release. Weighted blankets are actually known to help improve your sleep too! The Doctors talked about that a few years ago!

The Original Pan Weighted blanket is now available for $150, which is 25% less than a typical blanket Gravity Blankets, and can be purchased at OriginalPanBlanket.com while supplies last. UPDATE: They’re SOLD OUT!!!!!

