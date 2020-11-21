Pizza Hut Is Selling A Weighted Blanket That Looks Like A Giant Pizza

Weighted blankets are THE COZIEST and shouldn’t they look fun too? Pizza Hut agreed and is serving up the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket that looks like a pepperoni pizza. And comes, of course, in a pizza delivery box.
Introducing a pizza that comforts you long after the leftovers are gone. Hurry to grab a limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket from @gravityblankets while they’re hot. Order yours up before they're gone: https://t.co/k5jEmYSpox. pic.twitter.com/3iFGUPvnHm
— PizzaHut (@pizzahut) November 18, 2020
They teamed up with Gravity Blanket to make this happen and it weighs 15 pounds. It’s 72″ in diameter and features a premium micro-fleece duvet cover that promises to feel “luxurious,” according to the press release. Weighted blankets are actually known to help improve your sleep too! The Doctors talked about that a few years ago!
The Original Pan Weighted blanket is now available for $150, which is 25% less than a typical blanket Gravity Blankets, and can be purchased at OriginalPanBlanket.com while supplies last. UPDATE: They’re SOLD OUT!!!!!
SOLD OUT: The last of our Original Pan WeightedBlankets are gone. But we’ve still got loads of Original Pan® pizzas. pic.twitter.com/p0XqJcfkyU
— PizzaHut (@pizzahut) November 18, 2020
