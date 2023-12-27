98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pink Team V Blue Team: Who Bears Most of the Holiday Burden?

December 27, 2023 3:00PM CST
Women Do Most of the Work During Christmas, Survey Finds

Does mom need a spa day after the holiday season?  A OnePoll survey reveals that 80% of women report that they bear the “mental burden,” associated with preparing for Christmas…  And that includes shopping, cooking, wrapping gifts, and cleaning.  So, it’s more than just mental, like planning, organizing, remembering and entertaining.

Only 32% of men report that they take on gift wrapping, compared with 68% of women.  Women are also more likely to ensure that their family pet has a gift.

About one-of-every-four women feel like they bear the entire burden; and that their partners contribute nothing.

The tasks which tend to fall to men include:  Fueling cars and hanging Christmas lights.

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

