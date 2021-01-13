PINK TEAM GOES GRAY: One in Five Women Found Their First Gray Hair in 2020

One in five women found their first gray hair in 2020, according to a new survey. And when women were asked how much the stress of 2020 aged them, the average answer was four full years.
Combine a ton of stress, no access to salons, and a full year of staring at ourselves on Zoom. This is what you get . . .
A new survey found one in five women discovered their first GRAY HAIR last year.
Overall, 42% of women have found a gray hair before, and 46% of that group said it happened for the first time in 2020. So that’s 19% who spotted their first one last year. Here are five more quick stats from the survey . . .
1. How much did 2020 age us? The average woman feels FOUR years older now than she did when the pandemic first hit.
2. Just over half of women think the stress of 2020 made them go gray faster than they would have.
3. One in three women dyed their hair at home last year. And a third of that group had never tried it before.
4. 55% went for a bolder color than normal, because there was nowhere to go anyway. So why not?
5. The top reasons women dyed their own hair last year include: “My roots were showing” . . . “I just wanted a change” . . . and “I was bored.”
