Pink Opens Up About Her & Her Son’s “Terrifying” Coronavirus Battles on “Ellen”
Pink opened up on Thursday’s Ellen about the tough battle she and her 3-year-old son faced after being diagnosed with coronavirus. “It was terrifying at one point,” she said. “When it’s happening, it’s such a weird experience that you just don’t put together until after the fact or until days go by.” She added that she needed a nebulizer to help her breathe one night–the first time she’s required such a device in 30 years, even though she has asthma. “That’s when I started to get really scared,” she said while fighting back tears. “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life…It really is just a roller coaster.”
Pink also addressed the criticism she’s faced after she was able to procure a coronavirus test despite not showing the usual symptoms at first. “I would say you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t,” she said. “But being angry at me is not going to help anything, it’s not going to solve the issue of the fact that you can’t get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that.”