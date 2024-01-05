Pink Is the New Orange? No – Margot Robbie Did a Hooters Commercial – But It Wasn’t her Thing

You recognize her, most recently, as the star of the mega-hit movie, Barbie; now Margot Robbie shares that she once did a Hooters commercial.

The woman most recently garbed in pink reveals: “I did some unpaid commercials—I was in the background of a Hooters commercial. At the end of the day, the manager of Hooters came up and offered me a job. I said, ‘I think I’m going to wish for more.’” She got more than orange, all right.

She also reveals her love of “The Notebook” and says, “I would never not cry in The Notebook. It doesn’t matter how many times I see it. I bawl my eyes out. In fact, I stop halfway, before it gets to the sad stuff. I’d rather watch the first half 50 times over.”

Are you a fan of Barbie or Hooters or The Notebook?

What part of “The Notebook” makes you cry the most?

INCIDENTLY: When it comes to a Barbie sequel, Margot Robbie isn’t interested. “It’s funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel,” said Robbie, during an interview with Variety. “I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn’t designed to be a trilogy.”

Instead of a sequel, Margot says she’d work on other things, which offer that same effect that Barbie gave to people who saw the film.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to see Barbie, it’s streaming on Max.

What are your thoughts about a potential Barbie sequel?