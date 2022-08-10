Pickle Juice Slush, Dill Cheeseburger Back at Sonic

Tasty and appetizing hamburger cheeseburger

Sonic is bringing back a favorite, and it’s kind of a big “dill.”

The restaurant chain announced that it was bringing back the pickle juice slush and the Big Dill Cheeseburger.

Sonic’s Pickle Juice Slush made its debut in 2018 with the cheeseburger, and fries coming later. If you’re a fan of pickle juice, know that you can actually add it to any other drink you order.

Just make sure to hurry and get to Sonic, the “dill” is the items are leaving the menu after August 28.

