      Weather Alert

Pickle-Flavored Doritos Are Back, Plus a New “Tangy Ranch” Flavor!

Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:05pm

If you didn’t get to try these last year, now’s your chance . . . or maybe you didn’t WANT to try them.  Pickle-flavored Doritos launched last summer and were oddly popular.  Now they’re back, along with another new flavor.

 

 

Bags of Tangy Pickle Doritos are available nationwide again.  And if you like their Cool Ranch version, the new flavor is Tangy Ranch.  It sounds like the main difference is a hint of sour cream.  (Here’s a photo.)

 

 

If you can’t find them in stores, they’ll also be available at Snacks.com.

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Kane Brown Sings “What Ifs” Duet With 6-Year-Old Fan
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Kids Now Get Fewer Bike-Linked Head Injuries - But Grown Men Get More
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - LOWER Your Expecations or RAISE Them?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Worry About a Gap on Your Resume Due to Pandemic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On