Pickle-Flavored Doritos Are Back, Plus a New “Tangy Ranch” Flavor!

If you didn’t get to try these last year, now’s your chance . . . or maybe you didn’t WANT to try them. Pickle-flavored Doritos launched last summer and were oddly popular. Now they’re back, along with another new flavor.
Bags of Tangy Pickle Doritos are available nationwide again. And if you like their Cool Ranch version, the new flavor is Tangy Ranch. It sounds like the main difference is a hint of sour cream. (Here’s a photo.)
If you can’t find them in stores, they’ll also be available at Snacks.com.