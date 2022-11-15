Photo Gallery: Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road

The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected official touted safety for the new diamond interchange. The 96.7 million dollar project began years ago with construction starting in 2018. Will County’s portion was 21-million.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was joined by officials and community leaders in Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Will County to celebrate the completion of the project. Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says, “This project solves a longtime issue with safety and congestion, while helping to promote and manage economic activity and job creation in one of the state’s fastest growing area.”

The centerpiece of the project involved widening Weber Road and reconfiguring the interchange with I-55 into a diverging-diamond design. By routing vehicles to the opposite side of Weber Road and eliminating left turns across traffic, this will help to decrease crashes and improve pedestrian and bicycle access across I-55.

A third lane was added in each direction to Weber Road between Rodeo Drive/Remington Blvd and Normantown Road, reducing chronic congestion. There are 35,000 vehicle that pass through the interchange daily.