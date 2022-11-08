98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Photo Gallery: Did you see the “Blood Moon”

November 8, 2022 5:12AM CST
The last lunar eclipse for three years. Clear skies Tuesday morning was perfect for viewing the lunar eclipse. It began at 2:02 a.m. and ends at 6:40 a.m. when the sun rises. The moon turned a deep orange as the full moon began moving into the Earth’s shadow.

The moon took 85 minutes to travel completely through the shadow. It’s the last total lunar eclipse that’ll be visible in North America until 2025.

But in October 14th of next year there will be a partial solar eclipse in the middle of the day.

Lunar eclipse, 4:30am Bolingbrook/md
