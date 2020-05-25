PHOTO ALBUM: Storm Clean Up Around Joliet Continues

As a result of the severe storm encountered on Saturday afternoon, the City of Joliet is continuing efforts to clear downed trees from homes, roads, and sidewalks throughout the community. Work is being performed by City crews and an outside contractor. Also, Commonwealth Edison continues to remove trees from power lines and restore the remaining pockets of the community who have not had power restored. As a result of wind damage property assessments are being made of a number of homes, commercial properties and several City-owned structures. The National Weather Service will be out today to evaluate the storm.
To assist residents with the removal of limbs and tree-related debris, City crews will remove the material if it is placed in the grass parkway adjacent to the curb. For any tree related concerns residents are encouraged to contact the Public Works Department at 724-3650.