Phillip Bailey returns with Earth, Wind and Fire’s virtual Saturdaze dance party
Legendary funk group Earth, Wind and Fire have been keeping their fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual dance party called Saturdaze Summer 2020, since launching earlier this month.
The online event is hosted by the band’s original members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, while a guest DJ spins the band’s classic hits to offer people an escape during these trying times.
Co-founder Phillip Bailey says he’s still surprised by Earth, Wind and Fire’s music and impact, which has translated across multi-generational audiences for some 40 years.
“It was very surprising seeing all the different fans, from all over the world throwing up their flags and so forth and dancing and people and their families at home, just grooving along,” he said. “There were actually tears and stuff. And it was just apparent to us how much [our] music has been so much a part of everyone’s life for over 40 years. It was inspiring for us to be able just to do this from our home.”
Aside from keeping viewers safe at home, the virtual party more importantly raises funds for the Black Lives Matters chapters in Denver and Chicago, the members’ hometowns.
Fans can join the livestream via Zoom, or on the group’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
Tune into Earth, Wind & Fire’s virtual dance party this Saturday, July 18th at 4 p.m. EST, with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the 1s and 2s.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.