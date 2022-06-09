      Weather Alert

Philippines Bakeshop Comes To Bolingbrook

Jun 9, 2022 @ 6:59am

Red Ribbon Bakeshop is coming to Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on her Facebook page. She says the opening date is not clear but the business applied for a Certificate of Occupancy at 753 E. Boughton Road.

 

This is a Filipino bakery that’s beloved for treats like mango-glazed white chiffon cake, sweet pastries and empanadas.

 

Red Ribbon Bakeshop has over 500 total locations world-wide and over 30 locations in the U.S. It was found in 1979 and according to their website, has become one of the fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines.

 

The Bolingbrook location is in a strip mall which includes Five Guys, T-Mobile, and a UPS Store.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Win Tickets to The Taste of Joliet Country Night
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
Carrie Underwood Ssssuffered a Snake Encounter which Left her 'Shaking'
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Avoid These Mistakes at the Airport - Save Big Money
Connect With Us Listen To Us On